GoldandBlack - GoldandBlack.com Predictions: Purdue-Minnesota

This one has a lot of intrigue to it. Purdue looks as if it may be playing a new quarterback and it might have a new receiver you may have heard of see the field for the first time in a dozen games. Brohm vs. Fleck is always interesting, too.

Purdue is good to go tonight if it can control things on offense, as it should. Minnesota’s defense, especially against the run, is worse than anyone expected, and expectations weren’t high heading into the season. Will Purdue run it more than usual with the prospect of having to play Jack Plummer and the temptation of a Rondale Moore/David Bell/Milton Wright trio on the field at the same time? That is a good question.

Still, Minnesota’s offense gets your attention if you are Purdue. Quarterback Tanner Morgan has struggled compared to last year’s standards. His whole season, if not college career, turned on a dime last year in Ross-Ade Stadium with is remarkable 21-of-22 passing performance. But Rashod Bateman and Mohamed Ibrahim are top-flight talents that the Boilermakers need to slow enough if they want to get the win.