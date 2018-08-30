GoldandBlack.com Predictions: Purdue-Northwestern
What are your predictions? Share them here.
At 8 p.m. tonight in what should be an energized Ross-Ade Stadium, Purdue's much-anticipated 2018 season kicks off with a premier matchup vs. Northwestern, on a nationally televised stage.
Below, GoldandBlack.com staff members share their predictions and various pre-game thoughts.
ALAN KARPICK — GOLDANDBLACK.COM
The shrinking Vegas Line and the general feeling that Clayton Thorson will play gives me pause in this one.
Yet, one would think the crowd and all of Purdue’s momentum will get the Boilermakers off to a fast start. Northwestern isn’t going to kill you with lots of scoring but if you are Purdue you don’t want to get into a plodding, trenches type of game.
There are so many new faces that will be fascinating to see how they perform under the lights (literally), as that will be one of the many storylines of tonight.
Purdue must be able to run the ball better than it did last year against NU, averaging just 1.6 yards per carry, and be able to stop the NU run at (or at least in the vicinity of) the level it did on that cold night in Evanston. If that happens, Purdue gets out alive. Either way, I think everyone that is around the Purdue football program is finally ready for some football.
Purdue 28, Northwestern 24
BRIAN NEUBERT — GOLDANDBLACK.COM
Northwestern is, in a lot of ways, what Purdue wants to be — an established, consistent program built the right way, on the right principles, by the right people.
In that sense, this is a program that's arrived visiting a program still just beginning its ascent. For Purdue, this season is about differentiating between winning season and winning program, the latter being much more important and the greater challenge, but the process is off to a nice start.
How that dynamic applies to tonight's game, I don't know, but part of what's already been built will help.
A program isn't just an on-the-field product or anything that goes along with it.
It's game day, too, and though tonight may not bring with it a capacity crowd, it will bring with it a live-wire sort of energy that should matter in a game where Purdue's effort may tell the tale. Northwestern doesn't win because it's more talented than most; it wins because it tries harder than most. That's why Purdue won last season, including four of its final five games, beating everyone during that stretch but Northwestern.
I think home-field matters in this one, a lot.
And that's why I'm picking Purdue.
But this comes down to the line of scrimmage.
This is the first time in years, I think, Purdue can credibly feel OK about its offensive line heading into a season. If Purdue can run against Northwestern, it can score, and if it can score, I think it wins. Brilliant logic, I know, but hopefully you get the point.
Purdue's creativity defined it last season; if Purdue can just line up and run standard offense this season, like it did to end last season, and be effective, then its creativity becomes more a luxury than a need, and thus even more effective. It starts with the offensive front.
But solid O-line or not, Purdue's going to have to get creative in the running game and throw to set up the run.
On the opposite end of that spectrum, Purdue prioritized stopping the run last season, and did, reversing its turnstile history in that critical element of the game.
Now, that's the goal again, but a defensive tackle position you don't normally associate with the term "thin" is just that, and the defensive ends are wholly unproven.
Let's see what happens there.
But that's college football. There are no constants.
The constants in this game come at quarterback, where Elijah Sindelar, David Blough and Clayton Thorson combine for approximately 24,958 career in-game snaps, give or take, but also three significant surgeries all within a few weeks of each other last year. Like in any game, quarterback play will stand as a key to success, but in this one, also a credit to modern medicine.
Interesting game, one between a program that's there and one that's headed there. On paper, it's a toss-up.
But Purdue has momentum and its environment will be energized.
Those two factors, to me, give the Boilermakers the slight nod.
Make no mistake, though. Northwestern is very good. You don't trip over 10 wins. But, two things: Thorson's game-readiness has to be considered an unknown 'til proven otherwise, and Northwestern's September/Septemberish results in recent years show a team prone to starting a bit slow, then taking off late in the season.
I do think Purdue is getting Northwestern in the right place, at the right time, and that's why I'm giving the Boilermakers the nod here.
Purdue 30, Northwestern 23
(Man, what a bunch of shill homers we're gonna look like if Purdue loses.)
MATT STEVENS — GOLDANDBLACK.COM
Normally this game would be a slam dunk pick if there ever was one.
Northwestern has a legit NFL prospect at quarterback and four returning starters on its offensive line, along with one of the nation's most under-appreciated defensive front-seven units. The Wildcats won 10 games last season, including their bowl game over an SEC opponent.
Purdue has questions at defensive line and wide receiver along with no publicly established plan at quarterback. All signs point to Northwestern being the easier pick on paper. Except Purdue is still a three-point favorite in Las Vegas. And so I keep wavering back and forth on this game, which I think is the most evenly matched contest of the entire weekend of college football. I'm just not buying Clayton Thorson is going to be healthy enough or confident enough to be the elite talent he can be and I'll buy the idea that Purdue's veteran secondary gets a turnover or two to change the momentum in this game.
Purdue 28, Northwestern 24
KYLE CHARTERS — 101.7 THE HAMMER/LOCAL MAN ABOUT TOWN
Jeff Brohm has been fairly straight with his comments since arriving on campus, so when he calls a practice bad, as he did in reference to Sunday's, then I believe him.
And that leaves me with some hesitancy about the Boilermakers' chances on Thursday night. Purdue will have to be good to beat Northwestern, maybe a little bit better than that. Can the defense play well enough? Hard to answer right now. Can the offense limit turnovers? Doesn't seem like it has during training camp.
There are so many new pieces for Purdue, most with very limited experience, that it seems almost impossible that the Boilermakers won't have a mistake here or there. But I'm taking Purdue with a slight home edge, maybe against my better judgement, because I think the Boilermakers will still be riding a wave of momentum from last season, because of all that has been put into this opener.
It's the first game for Northwestern too, and I look for the Wildcats' defense to make a mistake, even if it is a more veteran group, that gives the Boilermakers a big play late.
Purdue 30, Northwestern 27
What are your predictions? Share them here.
Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?
Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook
More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast
Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2018. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.