At 8 p.m. tonight in what should be an energized Ross-Ade Stadium, Purdue's much-anticipated 2018 season kicks off with a premier matchup vs. Northwestern, on a nationally televised stage.

What are your predictions? Share them here .

Purdue must be able to run the ball better than it did last year against NU, averaging just 1.6 yards per carry, and be able to stop the NU run at (or at least in the vicinity of) the level it did on that cold night in Evanston. If that happens, Purdue gets out alive. Either way, I think everyone that is around the Purdue football program is finally ready for some football.

There are so many new faces that will be fascinating to see how they perform under the lights (literally), as that will be one of the many storylines of tonight.

Yet, one would think the crowd and all of Purdue’s momentum will get the Boilermakers off to a fast start. Northwestern isn’t going to kill you with lots of scoring but if you are Purdue you don’t want to get into a plodding, trenches type of game.

The shrinking Vegas Line and the general feeling that Clayton Thorson will play gives me pause in this one.

Northwestern is, in a lot of ways, what Purdue wants to be — an established, consistent program built the right way, on the right principles, by the right people.

In that sense, this is a program that's arrived visiting a program still just beginning its ascent. For Purdue, this season is about differentiating between winning season and winning program, the latter being much more important and the greater challenge, but the process is off to a nice start.

How that dynamic applies to tonight's game, I don't know, but part of what's already been built will help.

A program isn't just an on-the-field product or anything that goes along with it.

It's game day, too, and though tonight may not bring with it a capacity crowd, it will bring with it a live-wire sort of energy that should matter in a game where Purdue's effort may tell the tale. Northwestern doesn't win because it's more talented than most; it wins because it tries harder than most. That's why Purdue won last season, including four of its final five games, beating everyone during that stretch but Northwestern.

I think home-field matters in this one, a lot.

And that's why I'm picking Purdue.

But this comes down to the line of scrimmage.

This is the first time in years, I think, Purdue can credibly feel OK about its offensive line heading into a season. If Purdue can run against Northwestern, it can score, and if it can score, I think it wins. Brilliant logic, I know, but hopefully you get the point.

Purdue's creativity defined it last season; if Purdue can just line up and run standard offense this season, like it did to end last season, and be effective, then its creativity becomes more a luxury than a need, and thus even more effective. It starts with the offensive front.

But solid O-line or not, Purdue's going to have to get creative in the running game and throw to set up the run.

On the opposite end of that spectrum, Purdue prioritized stopping the run last season, and did, reversing its turnstile history in that critical element of the game.

Now, that's the goal again, but a defensive tackle position you don't normally associate with the term "thin" is just that, and the defensive ends are wholly unproven.

Let's see what happens there.

But that's college football. There are no constants.

The constants in this game come at quarterback, where Elijah Sindelar, David Blough and Clayton Thorson combine for approximately 24,958 career in-game snaps, give or take, but also three significant surgeries all within a few weeks of each other last year. Like in any game, quarterback play will stand as a key to success, but in this one, also a credit to modern medicine.

Interesting game, one between a program that's there and one that's headed there. On paper, it's a toss-up.

But Purdue has momentum and its environment will be energized.

Those two factors, to me, give the Boilermakers the slight nod.

Make no mistake, though. Northwestern is very good. You don't trip over 10 wins. But, two things: Thorson's game-readiness has to be considered an unknown 'til proven otherwise, and Northwestern's September/Septemberish results in recent years show a team prone to starting a bit slow, then taking off late in the season.

I do think Purdue is getting Northwestern in the right place, at the right time, and that's why I'm giving the Boilermakers the nod here.

Purdue 30, Northwestern 23

(Man, what a bunch of shill homers we're gonna look like if Purdue loses.)