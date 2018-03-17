More NCAA coverage: A day later, Haas still out | Defense can be Purdue constant | Video Sunday, March 18, 2018 • 12:10 p.m. ET | Little Caesars Arena (Detroit) | TV: CBS | Radio: Purdue Radio Network In-game updates: Twitter.com/@GoldandBlackcom News: GoldandBlack.com Hoops Ticker ABOUT THIS GAME • East Regional No. 2 seed Purdue looks for its second straight Sweet 16 trip and a school-record 30th win against No. 10 seed Butler, which handled seventh-seeded Arkansas to open the NCAA Tournament. • This is Purdue's first game, presumably, without senior center Isaac Haas, who fractured his elbow against Cal State Fullerton and was quickly then ruled out for the remainder of the tournament/season. Though there's been some indications he could return at some point, it's considered very unlikely that he plays, even though he's expected to be in uniform. Redshirt freshman Matt Haarms will replace Haas in the starting five and take on the lion's share of the minutes at the 5, changing Purdue considerably from its standard, starting-five identity. • This is the rare NCAA Tournament rematch from the regular season. In December, Purdue beat Butler 82-67 at the Crossroads Classic in Indy, a game the Boilermakers led by as many as 26 in the second half before the Bulldogs cut it to nine with three minutes to go. The first half of that game might have represented the best defense Purdue's played all season vs. a relevant opponent. Butler was 7-of-33 in the first two minutes, after which Purdue trailed by 16. Purdue shot 53 percent for the game that day, but did commit 18 turnovers, several of them playing with a big lead, though.

NUMBERS AND SUCH Team AP Coach RPI KenPom KenPom - Win% Purdue 11 11 9 5 69% Butler — ARV 41 22 31%

#2-SEED PURDUE BOILERMAKERS (29-6)

Roster | Schedule | Statistics Projected Starters C — Matt Haarms (7-3, 250, R-Fr.) The redshirt freshman moves into the injured Isaac Haas' role as Purdue's starting/primary center and gives the Boilermakers a different look in their first unit. Purdue won't have Haas' mighty interior presence and highly productive and influential offensive game, but it will have considerably more mobility at the 5, and that might come with pluses, too. Purdue will be quick to point out that Haarms has been playing half the games anyway, but that doesn't mean they won't feel Haas' absence in some way. F - Vincent Edwards (6-8, 225, Sr.) The Boilermaker forward looked like his old self physically in Round 1 against Cal State Fullerton and will certainly want to be vs. Butler and its very good forward, Kelan Martin. The two are very similar players and the winner of that matchup might put his team in a great position. G - Carsen Edwards (6-1, 200, So.)

Purdue's offense may be much more guard-oriented without the need to throw it in the post as much and to some extent that might be liberating — you might say — for some of the guards, notably the Boilermakers' über-aggressive leading scorer. G- P.J. Thompson (5-10, 185, Sr.) Thompson made 3-of-4 threes against Cal State Fullerton. After he slumped to close the season, that seemed very significant. G - Dakota Mathias (6-4, 200, Sr.)

Purdue's guards were outstanding defensively against Butler last time, and Mathias was certainly part of it. With Haarms on the floor more, the more mobile 5 might be a frequent target for Mathias' pin-point passing, slipping screens. Might be something to watch. KEY PLAYERS

G —Ryan Cline (6-5, 190, Jr.) Not everything here is about Haas' loss, but it is 15 points per game Purdue will want to replace one way or another. It's going to take everybody and an extra shot or two from Cline, for example, might close that gap some. G — Nojel Eastern (6-6, 220, Fr.)

Butler's a different team now than it was in December, but so is Purdue, and part of that is how well Eastern has played lately for the Boilermakers, particularly on defense. Purdue won the first Butler game at that end of the floor and may need to this time, as well. F — Grady Eifert (6-6, 220, Jr.)

Eifert's made the most of his minutes late in the season. If Purdue gets in foul trouble at center, Eifert might get a few more opportunities in the frontcourt too. That's not ideal, however. F — Jacquil Taylor (6-10, 240, Jr.) It's a lost season, basically, to this point for Taylor, after sitting out October set him back and opened a door for Haarms, who never looked back. Now, though, Taylor's time may have come, as Haas' injury creates an opportunity. Taylor's a proven rebounder and another mobile option at the 5.

#10-SEED BUTLER BULLDOGS (21-13)

Roster | Schedule | Stats F- 30 Kelan Martin (6-7, 220, Sr.) The highly skilled and versatile forward is a really tough cover, having averaged 21 points this season — 24 in Big East play — and made 37 percent of his threes. He was a monster against Arkansas, totaling 27 points on 9-of-16 shooting — 5-of-11 from three — with nine rebounds. He's recorded eight games this season of 27 or more points, four of 30-plus, but Purdue kept him to 17 on 6-of-13 shooting in December. C -4 Tyler Wideman (6-8, 240, Sr.)

Wideman's a big physical presence at center who won't give Butler much offensively away from the basket, but can be a threat around it, and certainly a presence on the glass. Haarms will have to fight him. G - 2 Aaron Thompson (6-2, 190, Fr.) The freshman point guard hurt both his ankle against Arkansas, but is said to be fine. He's not much of a jump-shooter, but made a couple vs. Purdue months ago when left open. He's taken 15 threes all year, making three, and is just a 53-percent foul shooter at point guard. But his quickness is an important part of Butler's offensive mix. G - 3 Kamar Baldwin (6-1, 170, So.) Purdue completely neutralized Baldwin in Indy, holding him to 5-of-19 shooting, with five turnovers. But he's hot right now, coming off a 24-point game vs. Arkansas, two games after putting 32 on Seton Hall in the Big East Tournament. Baldwin can score off the dribble or on pull-ups and threes (33 percent), averaging 15.7 points for the season. G - 22 Sean McDermott (6-6, 190, Sr.)

Last time Purdue played Butler, McDermott had just returned from an ankle injury and was a non-factor after missing several games. Things are different now. He's starting and logging big minutes and giving Butler a dangerous shooter with great size and length. He's making 43 percent of his threes and has made 7-of-14 the past three games. KEY PLAYERS

G- 5 Paul Jorgensen (6-2, 185, Jr.) Jorgenson scored 15 against Purdue last time, but he may be out with an injury. Butler has called him a game-time decision. He's a shotmaker, though, who spearheaded Butler's comeback from 26 down. C - 51 Nate Fowler (6-10, 240, Jr.) Butler's big man can step out and shoot some, but that's not as big a deal for Purdue anymore if it has more mobile centers on the floor. G - 20 Henry Baddley (6-4, 175, So.)

The sophomore swingman may see his role increase if Jorgensen can't go.

THREE THINGS SHOT SELECTION TURNOVERS ENERGY Purdue's not going to play through the post as much, which puts more of an onus on the guards and wings, but they've opened games lately free-wheeling a bit much with jumpers. Purdue's going to make good threes as long as it's taking good threes, and it can't let the lost dimension offensively cloud its judgement on what's what. It was comeback scramble mode for Butler, so Purdue's 18 turnovers might not have reflected reality in the first game, but it's imperative the Boilermakers take care of the ball. That might have been the biggest key to their dominant defensive showing against Fullerton, and the same can be true vs. Butler. Purdue has so much on the line, plus much to overcome. When Purdue has struggled at times, particularly during slow starts, it's tabbed energy as a factor. Why? Maybe Haarms' moving into the starting five can help there, but it has to come from somewhere, because rebounds and loose balls can decide this game, maybe.

PREDICTION: PURDUE 74, BUTLER 69