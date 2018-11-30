More: Purdue 2018-19 roster | 2018-19 men's basketball schedule More ($): Fearful Predictions — Purdue's 2018-19 season | Burning Questions Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018 • 3:30 p.m. ET | Crisler Center (Ann Arbor, Mich.) | TV: ESPN | Radio: Purdue Radio Network In-game updates: Twitter.com — @GoldandBlackcom | @brianneubert Our premium board game thread and pre-game thoughts can be found roughly an hour prior to tip-off ABOUT THIS GAME • Purdue's playing the second game of a stretch of five straight — and six out of seven — vs. top-25-caliber competition, this one being the most daunting, at least on paper, as Michigan is playing better than maybe anyone in the country. The Boilermakers are showing flashes, but lacking consistency and, often, poise. In losses to Virginia Tech and Florida State, both issues spelled doom, particularly against the Seminoles, who scored the final nine points after Purdue led by eight with just 3:23 left to play. With a marquee victory all but secured, the Boilermakers were then undone by turnovers, missed free throws and three 50/50-type calls that didn't go their way when it mattered most. Michigan, meanwhile, is 7-0, and it's already embarrassed both Villanova and North Carolina this season. Purdue is happy to see Mo Wagner gone, but this Wolverine team isn't the most welcoming. • Known historically for its offensive ingenuity and potency, Michigan has sort of redefined itself to the opposite extreme, a direction it began moving in last season, though Purdue gave it real problems at times. According to KenPom, Michigan is No. 1 nationally in defensive efficiency, second in effective field goal percentage defense (38.2), first in two-point field goal percentage defense (36.1) and first in steal percentage (3 percent). • Purdue's playing a 3:30 p.m. Saturday game on the road after last playing a 9:20 p.m. tipoff in Florida Wednesday night, which seems less than ideal. "It's just a basketball game," Matt Painter said. "Let's not act like we're going to war here. It's just a basketball game. ... Who cares? It's not that big a deal. I don't care what the circumstances are, when you play the seventh-ranked team on the road, it's going to be tough."

NUMBERS AND SUCH Team AP Coaches NET KenPom KenPom - Win% Purdue 19 18 31 12 30% Michigan 7 5 3 6 70%

#19 PURDUE BOILERMAKERS (5-2)

Roster | Schedule | Statistics Projected Rotation 32 C - Matt Haarms (7-3, 250, So.) Sharing time with Evan Boudreaux, who's been very good, Haarms has been up and down lately, but he did open some things up offensively for Purdue in the second half vs. Florida State with his screen-and-roll presence. 24 F Grady Eifert (6-6, 220, Sr.) Eifert's going to have to help Purdue on the glass and do a good job guarding Michigan's stretch 4s on the perimeter. Neither of them, athletically, are Terrance Mann, but he was part of the reason Purdue was better with four guards on the floor in Tallahassee. 14 G/F Ryan Cline (6-6, 195, Sr.) Carrying immense minutes and responsibility now, Cline's shooting 44.4 percent on wholesale volume from three, and can probably expect to be a marked man on opponents' scouting reports from here on out. His turnovers at the end of the FSU game were costly but uncharacteristic. 20 G Nojel Eastern (6-6, 220, So.) Purdue's point guard was its power forward, essentially, at times in the second half at Florida State and it seemed to work. In this one, Purdue's going to need him to be strong and decisive with the basketball on offense, forceful on the glass and disruptive against Zavier Simpson on D. 3 G Carsen Edwards (6-1, 200, Jr.) Purdue's All-American obviously is putting up big numbers, but in big games, things have been uneven. He's been charged with 16 turnovers between the Virginia Tech and Florida State losses and the Boilermakers' most important decision-maker's assist-to-turnover now stands barely north of even. KEY PLAYERS 12 F/C Evan Boudreaux (6-8, 220, Jr.) Boudreaux's been unrelenting on the glass, and the better the athlete lining up against him, the better he's been. He's been terrific for Purdue. 1 F Aaron Wheeler (6-9, 200, R-Fr.) Might have just been a one-game thing, but Wheeler seemed to fall out of the rotation at FSU, playing just two first-half minutes despite starting 4 Grady Eifert being in foul trouble. Purdue went with four guards at times in the second half. 2 G Eric Hunter (6-3, 170, Fr.) Needless to say, Purdue needs good minutes and a level head from the young guard, who has to be one of the first off the bench. 55 G Sasha Stefanovic (6-4, 195, R-Fr.) The redshirt freshman was on the floor with the game on the line and made winning plays, though Purdue didn't win. The elbow he took to the temple lunging for a loose ball should have put him at the foul line for key free throws. They didn't call it. 50 C Trevion Williams (6-8, 220, Jr.) The freshman got some rare first-half run vs. Florida State. He must be doing something right.

Just went the rest of the Big Ten had cheered Mo Wagner's departure, in comes Ignas Brazdeikis. USA Today Sports

#7 MICHIGAN WOLVERINES (7-0)

Roster | Schedule | Stats F - 13 Ignas Brazdeikis (6-7, 215, Fr.) The freshman has been exceptional for the Wolverines this season, their leading scorer and a typical floor-spacing John Beilein 4 man who's making 39 percent of his threes and nearly 55 percent of his shots overall. C - 15 Jon Teske (7-1 260, Jr.) Michigan's backup center last season, Teske was a thorn in Purdue's side in the Big Ten Tournament title game when the usual thorn in its side, Mo Wager, was on the bench. He is a big, wide body who will be either significantly thicker than one Purdue center (Haarms) or significantly taller than the other (Boudreaux). G - 1 Charles Matthews (6-6, 205, Sr.) The rangy scoring guard is averaging about 15-and-a-half points this season after deciding against a move to the NBA. Purdue has to keep him out of the lane best it can. G - 2 Jordan Poole (6-5, 195, So.) The rangy shooting guard will shoot from just about anywhere and can make from just about anywhere. Ask Houston. G - 3 Zavier Simpson (6-0, 190, Jr.) The clever little point guard isn't known for his scoring, but seems to hurt Purdue in that category. He's one of the better true points in the Big Ten and certainly one of the best defenders at his position. KEY PLAYERS F - 4 Isaiah Livers (6-7, 235, So.) If not for Brazdeikis, Livers may be breaking out as we speak. He showed flashes last season. He's big like a traditional 4, but can shoot spot-up threes — he's making 57 percent — and drive past slower defenders. Again, a typical John Beilein 4. G - 55 Eli Brooks (6-1, 185, So.) Michigan's backup point guard is a 40-plus-percent shooter from three.

THREE THINGS PATIENCE OFFENSIVE REBOUNDING CARSEN EDWARDS Part of the bigger picture of Purdue's poise and consistency issues, there have been times when, at their worst, the Boilermakers have appeared sped up. Turnovers could be a dealbreaker in this one, and Michigan's good at forcing them. Purdue's going to have to find an advantage somewhere and if Michigan defends as it has to this point, nothing will come easily for the Boilermakers. Second chances might be essential, and that's where Boudreaux and Co. come in. It's not exactly ground-breaking analysis to suggest that Purdue needs its All-American playing especially well to beat great teams on the road, but the point stands. Against the best teams Purdue's played to date, Edwards has been inefficient and turnover-riddled.

PREDICTION: MICHIGAN 75, PURDUE 69