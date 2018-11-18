More ($): Fearful Predictions — Purdue's 2018-19 season | Burning Questions Sunday, Nov. 18, 2018 • 8:30 p.m. ET | TD Arena (Charleston, S.C..) | TV: ESPN2 | Radio: Purdue Radio Network In-game updates: Twitter.com — @GoldandBlackcom | @brianneubert Our premium board game thread and pre-game thoughts can be found roughly an hour prior to tip-off ABOUT THIS GAME • Purdue's playing for its third preseason tournament championship in four years, meeting Virginia Tech for the Charleston Classic title, a game that should stand as one of the highest-profile games of its non-conference schedule. The Hokies are a top-15-caliber team and figure to be for the long haul this season. This will be the first of several résumé-type games for Purdue. • Virginia Tech has been pretty dominant through three games, though it's not played anyone of particular noteworthiness to this point, and do so short-handed, without suspended guard Chris Clarke and freshman Landers Nolley, whose test score got flagged by the NCAA eligibility arm. • This is a marquee matchups of scorers between Purdue's Carsen Edwards (26.8 points per game) and Virginia Tech's Nickeil Alexander-Walker (20.7). • Virginia Tech has been extremely efficient offensively, shooting 52 percent from the floor and 44 percent from three-point range.

NUMBERS AND SUCH Team AP Coaches RPI KenPom KenPom - Win% Purdue 23 22 — 12 56% Virginia Tech 16 17 — 22 44%

No. 23 PURDUE BOILERMAKERS (4-0)

Roster | Schedule | Statistics Projected Rotation 32 C - Matt Haarms (7-3, 250, So.) Haarms is off to a nice start to his sophomore season and in no one area — it's been all across the board. And there was a stretch vs. Davidson in which he looked like a go-to sort of player offensively. But this will be the biggest, most physical matchup he's seen thus far, and foul issues — to which he's been vulnerable against lesser competition — could be a concern if things don't fall in his favor. 24 F Grady Eifert (6-6, 220, Sr.)

Eifert's been really effective as an offensive rebounder, but has played solid floor games, as they say, too, as both ends. His experience and energy levels matter for Purdue, but there are some limitations, and this Virginia Tech may be one where everything else must be that much better to cover them up. 14 G/F Ryan Cline (6-6, 195, Sr.) Cline's having a great year for Purdue, but has been a little bit streaky from long range over a small sample size of games. But when he's hot, he's a game-changer for Purdue; even when he's not, he's been a very good all-around offensive player. The defensive end may come to the forefront more than any game to this point, since Virginia Tech is more athletic, and talented, on the wing than any of Purdue's prior opponents. 20 G Nojel Eastern (6-6, 220, So.)

Purdue's point guard is dominating games with defense and rebounding. More of the same will be needed vs. the Hokies, most likely. His matchup with All-ACC point guard Justin Robinson — assuming he and Carsen Edwards don't swap matchups — is a big one. 3 G Carsen Edwards (6-1, 200, Jr.) College basketball's eighth-leading scorer may be its finest scorer. The junior is playing like an All-American, but will share the court with players more his level against Virginia Tech. KEY PLAYERS

12 F/C Evan Boudreaux (6-8, 220, Jr.) Boudreaux is simply outworking and outfighting opponents for offensive rebounds. Those opponents will be a lot bigger and a lot more athletic in this one. He's been an impact newcomer for the Boilermakers and will inevitably be a key player in this game. 1 F Aaron Wheeler (6-9, 200, R-Fr.) One of the Boilermakers who can match Virginia Tech's physical talent, Wheeler's done some nice things right away as a redshirt freshman, particularly on the glass. It stands to reason to suggest he'll get better and better as the season advances, but his starting point has been pretty solid. 2 G Eric Hunter (6-3, 170, Fr.) Hunter will have to play important minutes against some really good guards. He's still getting comfortable, it appears, but he was solid against Davidson. Again, this will be a different level of competition. 55 G Sasha Stefanovic (6-4, 195, R-Fr.)

Like Purdue's other young players, he's acclimating to a higher level of competition, a faster game, etc., but he's made some shots and made some plays defensively even though that's not the strength of his game at this stage of his career.

No. 16 VIRGINIA TECH HOKIES (3-0)

Roster | Schedule | Stats G - 4 Nickeil Alexander-Walker (6-5, 205, So.) Alexander-Walker is an excellent scorer and pure shooter with great height and exceptional length. Virginia Tech has put him in pick-and-roll often this season and been very dangerous in so doing. He's averaging 20.7 points and shooting better than 50 percent overall and 38 percent from three. He's a really productive rebounder, too. G - 5 Justin Robinson (6-2, 195, Sr.) Tech's All-ACC senior is one of the better point guards Purdue will see all season, a dangerous spot-up shooter who's averaging 15 a game this season. He made 40 percent of his threes last season. He has been a bit turnover-prone, but his experience may show up against the Boilermakers' pressure. G - 13 Ahmed Hill (6-5, 210, Sr.)

On top of being a dangerous three-point shooter, Hill is a high-level athlete Purdue will want to keep out of getting to run the floor in transition. F - 24 Kerry Blackshear (6-10, 250, R-Jr.) The Hokie big man will represent the biggest, most physical presence Purdue has seen this season and one it will have to account for on defense. Blackshear's averaging 15 points on 65-percent shooting. He's not just big and physical, but he has nice touch around the basket, off the glass or on mid-range hook shots, and can even make an occasional jumper. Purdue's centers are going to have their hands full with him. G - 3 Wabissa Bede (6-1, 195, So.)

Bede may not shoot much, but he's very dangerous from long range when he does, particularly spotting up. He's made 57 percent of his threes through three games. KEY PLAYERS G/F - 42 Ty Outlaw (6-6, 220, Sr.) F - 14 P.J. Horne (6-5, 230, So.) G - 1 Isaiah Wilkins (6-3, 230, Fr.)

THREE THINGS TOUGHNESS DECISION-MAKING REBOUNDING Virginia Tech isn't the biggest team Purdue will see, but's physically mature and gifted and Buzz Williams is known for getting his teams to play hard. Purdue's done a good job in that area thus far, but will be pushed harder in this one. Purdue's margin for error when it comes to turnovers and shot selection will be lessened in this game, because it will need to keep the Hokies out of transition. The Boilermakers are going to be very aggressive, but won't want to get caught up forcing the issue. This has been one of Purdue's foundations thus far, as its frontcourt is simply outworking opponents and Eastern physically dominating them. Does it translate against a more gifted and effort-driven team?

PREDICTION: PURDUE 73, VIRGINIA TECH 71