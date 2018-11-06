• Matt Painter's team returns just one full-time starter from last season — All-American Carsen Edwards — but of those expected to start, all but guard Nojel Eastern have started games in their careers.

From that team, the Stags lost most of their key personnel, including top scorer Tyler Nelson, who averaged better than 21 points last season and scored 16 in Mackey Arena.

Projected Rotation

32 C - Matt Haarms (7-3, 250, So.)

Next up as Purdue's next standout center, it hopes, Haarms was a revelation last season for the Boilermakers and now figures to take another step. He'll be a much bigger part of Purdue's offense than he was last season behind Isaac Haas — in very different ways — and a transformative presence defensively. He's one of the game's top returning shot-blockers but also mobile enough to turn a weakness into a strength for Purdue.

24 F Grady Eifert (6-6, 220, Sr.)

Eifert's been a great program guy and valuable plug-and-play contributor in some really important games. Now, he gets first crack at being Purdue's primary 4 man, where his ruggedness and effort are needed elements for this team and his experience gives him an advantage over others. There's more to it now, though. He's been shooting threes at a really high rate in preseason competition.

14 G/F Ryan Cline (6-6, 195, Sr.)

Everyone who'd know seems certain Cline's going to have an excellent year as a senior and he's done nothing to suggest otherwise. He's finally getting his chance after playing an important, but limited, role the past three years, and so far, he's been outstanding.

20 G Nojel Eastern (6-6, 220, So.)

Purdue's forward-sized point guard is basically the polar opposite of the player he's succeeding — P.J. Thompson. He should benefit from last season's experience and give Purdue a standout defender, a physical presence at a position not known for them, and some scoring in the lane here and there. But Purdue's used to its guards not turning the ball over, and the message to Eastern has been this: Keep it simple.

3 G Carsen Edwards (6-1, 200, Jr.)

One of the best players in college basketball and perhaps its most formidable scoring threat, Edwards is a preseason All-American and the building block on which Purdue puts this team together. He will have the ball in his hands even more than he did last season and that will bring his decision-making to the forefront, because defenses will be game-planning to stop him now.

KEY PLAYERS

12 F/C Evan Boudreaux (6-8, 220, Jr.)

The transfer from Dartmouth will play forward and center for Purdue, but has mostly been a center thus far. Wherever he plays, his hard-charging, mud-wrestling style of play will be important for Purdue and make him a Mackey Arena favorite the moment he sets foot on the floor. At center more so than forward, his ability to shoot threes and drive can give the Boilermakers a different sort of offensive dimension.

1 F Aaron Wheeler (6-9, 200, R-Fr.)

It remains to be seen where Wheeler fits best — the 4 or the 3. Regardless, Painter says, he must use his matchup advantages to his, well, advantage. He's more athletic and probably skilled than most bigger forwards and he's taller and longer than most wings. Physicality is probably one of his keys to success this season, at this early stage of his career, but he's an elite athlete and can really shoot from the perimeter.

2 G Eric Hunter (6-3, 170, Fr.)

Purdue needs high-quality minutes this season from Hunter, because A) it believes he's capable and B) its guard situation demands it. Hunter is probably suited best to be a traditional shooting guard at the college level, but he does possess combo guard skills that he'll put to use in a point guard-type role this season. He's a very good three-point and pull-up shooter, too.

55 G Sasha Stefanovic (6-4, 195, R-Fr.)

After battling a preseason concussion and shoulder injury, Stefanovic is looking to carve out a role in Purdue's backcourt mix with his jump-shooting, high-IQ and surprising toughness.