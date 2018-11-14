• Purdue hasn't played Appalachian State since 2000, but Mountaineer coach Jim Fox was an assistant coach at Davidson when the Boilermakers defeated Steph Curry and Co. years ago at the Wooden Tradition in Indianapolis.

• Purdue is now 31-14 in exempt tournaments under Matt Painter. Last year's 1-2 trip to the Battle 4 Atlantis snapped a run of three straight years in which the Boilermakers won their preseason event.

In the Mountaineers first game of note — they opened the season with a home win over D2 Mars Hill — they led at Alabama in the second half before ultimately falling 81-73. App State shot just under 50 percent from the floor and was 9-of-15 from the floor, but 22 turnovers was part of its undoing.

• Purdue opens play in the off-campus portion of the Charleston Classic against App State, the Boilermakers coming off a solid win in Mackey Arena over Ball State, which followed the season-opening rout of Fairfield.

Projected Rotation

32 C - Matt Haarms (7-3, 250, So.)

Haarms has been rock solid this season, a threat to score from all over the floor, making him an outlier of sorts for a 7-foot-3 center. He's been effective on the glass, remains an impactful shot-blocker, and affected the Ball State game by drawing seven first-half fouls. He's off to a nice start for Purdue, but he's encountered some foul trouble that Evan Boudreaux's play has covered up.

24 F Grady Eifert (6-6, 220, Sr.)



A "spark" guy over low-volume minutes prior to this season, Eifert's game has expanded as his role has, or so it seems. He's established now as a threat to make open threes, and has a time or two driven off shot fakes and made plays that way. But his value lies most still in his effort, his rebounding and, especially on this team, his experience.

14 G/F Ryan Cline (6-6, 195, Sr.)



Cline's probably not going to have many games, if any, where he shoots as poorly as he did against Ball State, when he missed a bunch of long-range looks he'll make more often than not. He's been terrific to start this season otherwise, and did do some nice things off the dribble for Purdue against the Cardinals.

20 G Nojel Eastern (6-6, 220, So.)

Eastern dominated the Ball State game with defense and rebounding, and Purdue will expect him to do more of it throughout his sophomore season. Look for Purdue to get the massive guard post-up touches, too, offensively. This game may set up well for him, because Appalachian State's guards can really score, so he'll be a key player on the defensive end.

3 G Carsen Edwards (6-1, 200, Jr.)



The All-American's averaging 26-and-a-half points per game. He'd probably like to be more efficient than he was against Ball State, but his numbers over two games — 46.2 from the floor, 42.9 from three, and perfection at the foul line — are pretty good.

KEY PLAYERS



12 F/C Evan Boudreaux (6-8, 220, Jr.)

Playing the 5 behind Haarms right now, Boudreaux has been an impact player offensively, giving it some scoring punch as a face-up center who can beat bigger players down the floor. That's on top of his obvious value on the glass and in the hustle category.

1 F Aaron Wheeler (6-9, 200, R-Fr.)

Purdue's backup 4 man, his athleticism and length are obviously pluses and Purdue believes he can be a threat as a perimeter shooter. He made his presence known against Ball State as an offensive rebounder and in draining an early second-half three.

2 G Eric Hunter (6-3, 170, Fr.)

Purdue needs solid minutes from Hunter this season, but it's never easy for freshmen, and the ups and downs of youth have already shown up, because after a great game vs. Fairfield, Hunter struggled vs. Ball State. The good news for Purdue is his temperament seems even enough to where the rough days won't linger.

55 G Sasha Stefanovic (6-4, 195, R-Fr.)

The redshirt freshman is averaging 12-and-a-half minutes thus far and seems to be giving Purdue a solid effort. There may be some challenges defensively, especially early, but he can make threes, he's smart and he'll try hard, as he showed against Ball State when he dove on a loose ball to ignite a Purdue fast break.