No. 23 Purdue vs. Davidson
Friday, Nov. 16, 2018 • 6:30 p.m. ET | TD Arena (Charleston, S.C..) | TV: ESPNU | Radio: Purdue Radio Network
ABOUT THIS GAME
• Purdue's coming off a 92-70 win over Appalachian State in its Charleston Classic opener; Davidson beat Wichita State 57-53 in what might have been an exhausting outcome.
|Team
|AP
|Coaches
|RPI
|KenPom
|KenPom - Win%
|
Purdue
|
23
|
22
|
—
|
15
|
78%
|
Davidson
|
ARV
|
—
|
—
|
86
|
22%
No. 23 PURDUE BOILERMAKERS (3-0)
Roster | Schedule | Statistics
Projected Rotation
32 C - Matt Haarms (7-3, 250, So.)
Haarms is off to a nice start to what Purdue hopes will be a breakout sophomore season. He's produced in a variety of ways offensively and been a real presence on the glass, while his four blocks vs. App State showed he's still the defensive presence he figured to be after a very good freshman season.
24 F Grady Eifert (6-6, 220, Sr.)
A "spark" guy over low-volume minutes prior to this season, Eifert's game has expanded as his role has, or so it seems. He's established now as a threat to make open threes, and has a time or two driven off shot fakes and made plays that way. But his value lies most still in his effort, his rebounding and, especially on this team, his experience.
14 G/F Ryan Cline (6-6, 195, Sr.)
Cline's been excellent at the offensive end this season, as a shooter, penetrator and passer. His 21-point game vs. Appalachian State was one of the best of his career, if not the best, but with his role being what it is, those superlatives will turn over often. His 4-to-1 assist-to-turnover ratio means so much more now that he's handling the ball significantly more.
20 G Nojel Eastern (6-6, 220, So.)
A game-changing defender and rebounder from the backcourt, Eastern figures to draw the game's signature defensive matchup, against Jon Axel Gudmundsson, who had 33 vs. Wichita State.
3 G Carsen Edwards (6-1, 200, Jr.)
The All-American's playing like one for certain, and not just as a scorer. He's been very good as a passer early this season and is coming off a nice defensive game vs. Appalachian State. Purdue's looking like a solid transition-offense team and he's sort of the face of it.
KEY PLAYERS
12 F/C Evan Boudreaux (6-8, 220, Jr.)
Boudreaux simply beats people to the ball on the offensive glass, as his five offensive rebounds vs. App State illustrated.
1 F Aaron Wheeler (6-9, 200, R-Fr.)
Wheeler's been a real factor on the offensive glass and as a spot-up shooter. Sort of an unknown coming into the season, he's given Purdue good minutes at the 4.
2 G Eric Hunter (6-3, 170, Fr.)
Eastern encountered some foul trouble vs. Appalachian State and as it turned out, that may not have been such a bad thing, because it gave Hunter more of a chance to get comfortable, which he still appears to be doing.
55 G Sasha Stefanovic (6-4, 195, R-Fr.)
The redshirt freshman made two threes and a variety of other contributions against Appalachian State. It's been an up-and-down start for him, but last time out looked like an "up."
DAVIDSON WILDCATS (3-0)
G -Jon Axel Gudmundsson (6-4, 190, Jr.)
He scored 33 against Wichita State last time out and ended last season with 21 vs. Kentucky in the NCAA Tournament. The point guard is a very good shooter — he's 9-of-16 from three — and has great size. He's really efficient and versatile, but Eastern's defensive presence maybe something he doesn't see much of.
G - 20 KiShawn Pritchett (6-6, 235, Jr.)
Davidson lists Pritchett as a guard, but he has forward size and may be the Wildcats' best rebounder.
G - 31 Kellan Grady (6-5, 195, So.)
After scoring 24 and 23, respectively, in Davidson's first two games, Grady was held to just two on 1-of-11 shooting vs. Wichita State. He made five threes in the opener vs. Cleveland State.
G- 34 Luka Frampton (6-5, 200, R-Fr.)
Frampton averages six-and-a-half points.
F- 35 Luka Brajkovic (6-10, 210, Fr.)
The freshman big man is averaging 10 points and six-plus rebounds through his first three college games.
|GARBAGE POINTS
|EASTERN'S FOULS
|TURNOVERS
|
Purdue's offensive execution against App State was really good, but things are so much easier for it when it can get easy baskets off transition or putbacks. When those fall in place, the Boilermakers may be really tough to beat this season.
|
Foul trouble for Nojel Eastern could spell real trouble for Purdue. His defensive presence is essential against Jon Axel Gudmundsson, but that's the rub, too. He's hard to guard without fouling.
|
We'll mention this every game. Purdue's doing OK in this area, and that's a big part of the reason it's looked pretty good to start the season. It's not just about not turning the ball over, but also forcing turnovers.
PREDICTION: PURDUE 80, DAVIDSON 75
Might be wrong, but Purdue should match up OK defensively here and should be interchangeable enough in its own personnel to hold up against what amounts to a four-guard lineup. The Boilermakers are playing well right now. Also, the Wichita State game was a pretty physical and maybe draining one for Davidson. Can't hurt Purdue's chances.
