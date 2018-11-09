More ($): Fearful Predictions — Purdue's 2018-19 season | Burning Questions Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018 • 8 p.m. ET | Mackey Arena (West Lafayette, Ind.) | TV: BTN | Radio: Purdue Radio Network In-game updates: Twitter.com — @GoldandBlackcom | @brianneubert Our premium board game thread and pre-game thoughts can be found roughly an hour prior to tip-off ABOUT THIS GAME • Purdue's coming off a 90-57 season-opening win over Fairfield in which Carsen Edwards scored 30 points. • Considered a contender in the MAC this season, Ball State's coming off a convincing win over Indiana State, 86-69, in Muncie, and will bring into Mackey Arena a track record in such games. Last season, Ball State won on a buzzer-beater at eighth-ranked Notre Dame, with largely the same team. • This game is part of the Charleston Classic and could conceivably bring a rematch in Charleston, same way Purdue faced Siena twice in 2013 as part of the Old Spice Classic, as it was then known. The two schools are opposite each other in the Charleston bracket, so things would have to unfold improbably. But Purdue met Arizona in the last-place game at Atlantis last season so sometimes improbable doesn't mean impossible. • Purdue is 9-2 all-time vs. Ball State, 4-0 under Muncie native Matt Painter.

NUMBERS AND SUCH Team AP Coaches RPI KenPom KenPom - Win% Purdue 24 22 — 16 89% Butler — — — 100 11%

#24 PURDUE BOILERMAKERS (1-0)

Roster | Schedule | Statistics Projected Rotation 32 C - Matt Haarms (7-3, 250, So.) Purdue's counting on Haarms this season and he's up to it, at both ends of the floor. But it needs him on said floor, and against Fairfield, he picked up his fourth foul with a little more than 10 minutes left. Purdue has a good second option at center, but it is different with the shot-blocker on the floor. 24 F Grady Eifert (6-6, 220, Sr.)

Always a spark guy in low-volume minutes before, Eifert's now stepping out in more ways than one now, making shots from the perimeter and attacking off the dribble off that element. Purdue's needs his rebounding, effort and especially his experience, but Ball State will also be a defensive test for Purdue's whole frontcourt guarding away from the basket. 14 G/F Ryan Cline (6-6, 195, Sr.)

It's early in the season, but Cline's trending really well, playing at a level akin to Dakota Mathias last season, at least at the offensive end. Opponents will probably start prioritizing him defensively the more of this level of play gets put on tape, not that they're ignoring him now. 20 G Nojel Eastern (6-6, 220, So.)

Eastern was quiet vs. Fairfield, which isn't that big a deal, but Purdue needs a solid game at worst from him, probably, vs. Ball State, because he'll be largely responsible for guarding Tayler Persons. Physically, Eastern is one of the few guards in college basketball Persons may not be able to muscle, but Eastern must fight him without fouling. 3 G Carsen Edwards (6-1, 200, Jr.) Coming off a 30-point game vs. Fairfield, the All-American is off to a great start. He scored as he did a year ago, but also looked like he made great decisions, too, and that may be the biggest key to his success, and Purdue's. KEY PLAYERS

12 F/C Evan Boudreaux (6-8, 220, Jr.) Playing the 5 behind Haarms right now, Boudreaux is really going to help Purdue offensively, giving it some scoring punch as a face-up center who can beat bigger players down the floor. That's on top of his obvious value on the glass and in the hustle category. 1 F Aaron Wheeler (6-9, 200, R-Fr.)

Purdue's backup 4 man, his athleticism and length are obviously pluses and Purdue believes he can be a threat as a perimeter shooter. 2 G Eric Hunter (6-3, 170, Fr.)

In his Purdue debut, Hunter seemed to give the Boilermakers terrific minutes off the bench. They'll need that sort of thing all year probably, because they're counting on him. He looked aggressive, for one thing, and poised, for another. 55 G Sasha Stefanovic (6-4, 195, R-Fr.)

Coming off a redshirt season, Stefanovic debuted against Fairfield and did some positive things for sure, but may have been victim of some over-eagerness as well.

BALL STATE CARDINALS (1-0)

Roster | Schedule | Stats F- 12 Brachen Hazen (6-8, 211, So.) The face-up forward almost recorded a double-double vs. ISU, with 15 points and nine rebounds. An Arkansas transfer, Hazen will be a threat to step out and shoot threes. F -14 Kyle Mallers (6-7, 217, Jr.)

Last season, Mallers averaged nearly 10 points per game and made a third of his threes. F - 25 Tahjai Teague (6-8, 215, Jr.) A versatile forward who may play some small-ball 5, Teague scored 21 in the Cardinals' opener vs. Indiana State. He averaged about 12 points and seven-and-a-half rebounds last season. He'll be one of the focal points of Purdue's defensive efforts. G - 1 K.J. Walton (6-3, 200, Jr.) The former Missouri guard from Brownsburg scored 15 points in 27 minutes in his Ball State debut after sitting out last season. He's always been a dangerous scorer as a slasher, much more so than a jump-shooting threat. G- 2 Tayler Persons (6-3, 196, Sr.)

Very nearly a Boilermaker a few years ago — he was on an official visit to Purdue, transferring from Northern Kentucky, when it came to light that Matt Painter needed that scholarship for Caleb Swanigan — the Cardinal guard is a load physically, a good shooter and competitor and has a knack for coming up big in games like this one. KEY PLAYERS C - 24 Trey Moses (6-9, 245, Sr.) Normally a starter, Moses is coming back from a knee injury and played just 11 minutes against Indiana State, off the bench. He blocked four shots and grabbed three rebounds in the time. He's a big, physical presence. G - 5 Ishmael El-Amin (6-1, 195, So.) Ball State's backup point guard made two threes against Indiana State. G/F - 15 Zach Gunn (6-6, 215, So.)

THREE THINGS REBOUND PERSONS DECISION-MAKING Ball State has some active forwards and size in the backcourt. Even if it didn't, rebounding would be an emphasis for Purdue. It's kind of a big deal this year. Ball State's point guard is the key and a player who'll test Purdue this early in its development as a defensive team. Head to head, Purdue needs a strong defensive game from Nojel Eastern. This will be a constant key. Purdue is young or otherwise new and wired to be aggressive. That did get the best of it at times against Fairfield, as could be expected. It will be a process.

PREDICTION: PURDUE 77, BALL STATE 70