ABOUT THIS GAME
• Purdue gets a buy game after a nearly full week of practice and rest, just before a grueling stretch. This will be the Boilermakers' only game between its runner-up appearance at the Charleston Classic, then next week's road trip to ranked Florida State, followed by the Big Ten opener at surging Michigan, a home game vs. Maryland, then a road trip to visit Texas, which is coming off a win over North Carolina.
It's a stretch that may go a long way in determining whether the Boilermakers make the NCAA Tournament this season.
|Team
|AP
|Coaches
|RPI
|KenPom
|KenPom - Win%
|
Purdue
|
24
|
19
|
—
|
14
|
98%
|
Robert Morris
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
273
|
2%
#24 PURDUE BOILERMAKERS (4-1)
Roster | Schedule | Statistics
Projected Rotation
32 C - Matt Haarms (7-3, 250, So.)
24 F Grady Eifert (6-6, 220, Sr.)
14 G/F Ryan Cline (6-6, 195, Sr.)
20 G Nojel Eastern (6-6, 220, So.)
3 G Carsen Edwards (6-1, 200, Jr.)
KEY PLAYERS
12 F/C Evan Boudreaux (6-8, 220, Jr.)
1 F Aaron Wheeler (6-9, 200, R-Fr.)
2 G Eric Hunter (6-3, 170, Fr.)
55 G Sasha Stefanovic (6-4, 195, R-Fr.)
ROBERT MORRIS COLONIALS (3-2)
F- 15 Yannis Mendy (6-8, 240, Jr.)
F -20 Charles Bain (6-8, 200, So.)
G - 0 Josh Williams (6-2, 195, Sr.)
Williams scored 49 points a few games ago vs. NAIA Mount Aloysius
G - 1 Jon Williams (6-1, 175, So.)
G- 23 Matty McConnell
(6-2, 195, Sr.)
KEY PLAYERS
F - 5 Malik Petteway (6-8, 240, Sr.)
F - 10 Kobe Thomas (6-6, 190, So.)
|KEEP IT UP
|FOCUS
|DON'T FOUL
|
Purdue's effort at the Charleston Classic was very good. Needless to say, it will want to prove consistency in that regard from here on out.
|
The Boilermakers have big games ahead and are playing a low-major opponent at 2 p.m. on Black Friday. With as new as this team is, maybe this is a better test than it looks.
|
It may not matter in this game, but foul trouble has hurt Purdue this season, notably Nojel Eastern's vs. Virginia Tech. Matt Haarms has encountered some, too. No one's trying to foul, but it's something that could cost them down the line.
PREDICTION: PURDUE 88, ROBERT MORRIS 65
Purdue might be the most vulnerable it's been in years in games like this, just because it's not as experienced and even-keeled as its most recent predecessors. But the Boilermakers played very well in Charleston and looked like an NCAA Tournament team. Once they put this game behind them — without incident, they hope — then it's time for them to prove they belong there.
