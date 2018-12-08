NUMBERS AND SUCH Team AP Coaches NET KenPom KenPom - Win% Purdue ARV 24 26 14 51% Texas — ARV 67 37 49%

PURDUE BOILERMAKERS (6-3, 1-1 B1G)

Roster | Schedule | Statistics Projected Rotation 32 C - Matt Haarms (7-3, 250, So.) Haarms is coming off arguably his best game of the season, certainly his best against high-major competition, a 10-point, six-rebound, three-block game vs. Maryland in which he was a key figure for Purdue at both ends of the floor and played with a certain toughness against a very physical matchup in Maryland's Bruno Fernando. 24 F Grady Eifert (6-6, 220, Sr.) Eifert factored heavily into the Maryland win, making some important threes, hustle plays and defensive plays that helped the Boilermakers win. He has to be part of a Purdue effort up front that limits Texas' chances on the offensive glass. 14 G/F Ryan Cline (6-6, 195, Sr.)

Coming off an uncharacteristically dismal long-range-shooting game vs. Maryland, Cline figures to revert to his mean moving forward. He's been very good, and pretty consistent, all season. 20 G Nojel Eastern (6-6, 220, So.) Eastern has more often than not been a profoundly impactful presence as a defender and rebounder, and that came to the forefront against Maryland, when he helped limit Anthony Cowan. Texas is pretty limited offensively, but there's not an offense in basketball that doesn't feel it when its point guard is thrown off his game. That's where Eastern looms largest in this one. Texas may pressure and trap in the backcourt, so Eastern will often be charged with handling it and getting Purdue into offense. 3 G Carsen Edwards (6-1, 200, Jr.)

Playing against what he called his one-time "dream school," Purdue's Texan says this game is just another game for him. It is a good opportunity, though, for the Boilermakers' leading scorer to rub the Longhorns' nose in the fact they didn't even recruit him. But Purdue's going to have to work for good shots against a good defensive team, so the whole team's decision-making and poise will be tested. More ($): Matt Painter on Carsen Edwards

KEY PLAYERS 12 F/C Evan Boudreaux (6-8, 220, Jr.) Purdue's top rebounder hasn't been fazed by the more athletic frontcourts Purdue has seen this season, such as Virginia Tech, Florida State and Maryland. Texas is right up there with any of them. 1 F Aaron Wheeler (6-9, 200, R-Fr.)

The breakout star of the Maryland game, Purdue's redshirt freshman forward is very much trending in a positive direction, coming off scoring 15 points on 6-of-7 shooting and affecting the game as a rebounder and defender against the Terps. 2 G Eric Hunter (6-3, 170, Fr.)

Purdue just needs good, solid minutes from Hunter off the bench. He'll get better with experience as the season wears on, it stands to reason to suggest. He may face some pressure against the Longhorns. 55 G Sasha Stefanovic (6-4, 195, R-Fr.)

Stefanovic affected the Maryland game most with defense, probably the opposite of general expectation of him prior to the season. It goes to show you just how far trying hard, and caring, can take a player as a defender. 50 C Trevion Williams (6-8, 220, Jr.) Williams is seeing some first-half minutes of late and seems to be doing positive things with them.

TEXAS LONGHORNS (5-3)

USA Today Sports

Roster | Schedule | Stats F - 21 Dylan Osetkowski (6-9, 250, Sr.) The veteran big man is Texas' best scorer around the basket, but can also step out and shoot threes, a difficult combination to handle given his size and strength. He's averaging 11 points and nine rebounds this season, with four double-digit-rebound games. Two games ago, he grabbed 17 boards against Radford. Osetkowski has been inefficient offensively this season, but Purdue will want to keep him accounted for on the offensive glass, especially. F - 20 Jericho Sims (6-9, 240, So.) Sims is chipping in about eight points and five rebounds in roughly 20 minutes per game. He combines with Osetkowski to give Texas a pretty formidable front line pairing physically, but he's an excellent athlete, a weapon for the Longhorns around the basket and especially on pick-and-roll dives to the basket and on lob passes off dribble penetration. G - 12 Kerwin Roach (6-4, 180, Sr.) Texas' leading scorer is a big guard with a pro body who scored 32 on 12-of-15 shooting against North Carolina not all that long ago. But he's been terribly inefficient otherwise to this point this season, shooting only 37 percent, 31 percent from three. Purdue will want to keep him to scoring on high, inefficient volume. G - 2 Matt Coleman (6-2, 180, So.) Texas' point guard is making only a third of his shots and like everyone else, it seems, on the Longhorn roster, hasn't been particularly efficient. He's handed out 11 assists against nine turnovers the past four games. G - 13 Jase Febres (6-5, 190, So.) Texas' best shooter, the sophomore is making 40 percent of his threes, standing out on a team for which jump-shooting hasn't been a strength. KEY PLAYERS F - 10 Jaxson Hayes (6-11, 220, Fr.) A budding star, the quickly emerging freshman is averaging 10 points per game on 66-percent shooting, and averaging 5.3 rebounds and two-and-a-half blocked shots. Just a couple years after not even playing varsity basketball in high school in Cincinnati, he's now on the fast track to the NBA. G - 3 Courtney Ramey (6-3, 185, Fr.) The Longhorns' rookie backup point guard has been up and down, most recently down, considering he committed five turnovers in just 19 minutes in the loss to VCU. But that was his first game this season with more than two, so perhaps an aberration. G - 1 Elijah Mitrou-Long (6-1, 185, Sr.) The senior is one of Texas' most active three-point shooters but has made just 20 percent of them to this point. F - 33 Kamaka Hepa (6-9, 225, Fr.) The rookie big man from Alaska is playing limited minutes, but when he's in there, Purdue should know that he can step out and shoot threes.

THREE THINGS POISE TURNOVERS REBOUNDING This is an issue that a close win at home doesn't put to rest. Texas may pressure Purdue more than it's been pressured all season. It's going to have to handle it, get into offense and not be sped up to the point it plays into the Longhorns' hands. This falls under poise as well as decision-making, but Purdue simply must protect the basketball. By percentage, Texas is a bad offensive team. If they're running off turnovers and feasting off garbage points, then they won't be. Purdue has to make them earn their points. Texas has a big and athletic front line, nothing all that dissimilar from Maryland, but more bodies. Offensive rebounds can make Texas a better offensive team than it is otherwise, and long rebounds will keep Purdue scrambling on D.

PREDICTION: PURDUE 67, TEXAS 64