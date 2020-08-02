 GoldandBlack - GoldandBlack.com Sunday Conversation: Football season and Purdue recruiting
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-08-02 10:01:05 -0500') }} football Edit

GoldandBlack.com Sunday Conversation: Football season and Purdue recruiting

GoldandBlack.com Sunday Conversation
In this week's GoldandBlack.com Sunday Conversation, our staff discusses the latest regarding college football season and Purdue's COVID-19 testing, plus Purdue basketball recruiting targets Harrison Ingram and Trey Kaufman and more.
Brian Neubert • GoldandBlack
GoldandBlack.com staff
@brianneubert

In this week's GoldandBlack.com Sunday Conversation, our staff discusses the latest regarding college football season and Purdue's COVID-19 testing, plus Purdue basketball recruiting targets Harrison Ingram and Trey Kaufman and more.


Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?

Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook | YouTube

More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast

Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2020. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}