GoldandBlack.com video: Anthony Poindexter, Purdue safeties

The safety position stands as one of Purdue's best-established positions, with the returns of veteran starters Navon Mosley and Jacob Thieneman.

See what position coach Anthony Poindexter and some of those players had to say about experience, Purdue's defense and more here in these GoldandBlack.com videos.

{{ article.author_name }}