 GoldandBlack - GoldandBlack.com video: Camden Heide at the adidas 3-Stripes Select event
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-07-10 22:49:27 -0500') }} basketball Edit

GoldandBlack.com video: Camden Heide at the adidas 3-Stripes Select event

Brian Neubert • GoldandBlack
GoldandBlack.com staff
@brianneubert
Purdue commitment Camden Heide
Purdue commitment Camden Heide (GoldandBlack.com)

HOOVER, Ala. — Purdue commitment Camden Heide's final July on the grassroots circuit started off this week at the adidas 3-Stripes Select Basketball event in the Birmingham area.

Get a look at the 6-foot-7 Rivals.com four-star wing in action here In these GoldandBlack.com videos from the first five of his D1 Minnesota team's six games in Hoover.

Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?

Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook | YouTube

More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast

Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2021. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}