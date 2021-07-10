GoldandBlack.com video: Camden Heide at the adidas 3-Stripes Select event

HOOVER, Ala. — Purdue commitment Camden Heide's final July on the grassroots circuit started off this week at the adidas 3-Stripes Select Basketball event in the Birmingham area.

Get a look at the 6-foot-7 Rivals.com four-star wing in action here In these GoldandBlack.com videos from the first five of his D1 Minnesota team's six games in Hoover.