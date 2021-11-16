 GoldandBlack - GoldandBlack.com video: Co-OC/QB coach Brian Brohm
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-11-16 18:28:44 -0600') }} football Edit

GoldandBlack.com video: Co-OC/QB coach Brian Brohm

Tom Dienhart • GoldandBlack
GoldandBlack.com, Associate Editor
@TomDienhart1

Co-offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach Brian Brohm discusses the offense, Aidan O'Connell and more after practice on Tuesday.

Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?

Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook | YouTube

More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast

Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2021. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}