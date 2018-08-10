Cornerback is one of the positions where Purdue turns over this season following the departures of Da'Wan Hunte and Josh Okonye.

It's also a tussle of sorts between young and old, as redshirt freshmen Dedrick Mackey and Kenneth Major pushed seniors Antonio Blackmon and Tim Cason, before the upperclassmen apparently pushed back.

See what position coach Derrick Jackson and some of those players had to say following Friday's Purdue training camp practice here in these GoldandBlack.com videos.