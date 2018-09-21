GoldandBlack.com video interview: Wide receiver David Bell
INDIANAPOLIS — David Bell might be Purdue's highest priority among uncommitted 2019 recruits.
But he may be for a number of other schools, too.
The Rivals.com four-star wide receiver discusses his season, his recent Purdue visit, his four other apparent finalists and more here in this GoldandBlack.com video interview from Indianapolis, where he scored two first-half touchdowns in Warren Central's win at Pike.
