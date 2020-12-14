GoldandBlack - GoldandBlack.com video: Jalen Washington at the Forum Tip-Off Classic

GoldandBlack.com video: Jalen Washington at the Forum Tip-Off Classic
SOUTHPORT — Coming back from a knee injury, Jalen Washington is regaining the form that's made him one of the most highly regarded and highly recruited players In the 2022 class nationally.
In Gary West Side's win over Southport Saturday at the Forum Tip-Off Classic, Washington looked like he's well on his way.
Get a look at the Purdue target in action here in this GoldandBlack.com video.
