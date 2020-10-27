 GoldandBlack - GoldandBlack.com video: JaMarcus Shephard, Purdue players
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-10-27 18:07:58 -0500') }} football Edit

GoldandBlack.com video: JaMarcus Shephard, Purdue players

- - • GoldandBlack
GoldandBlack.com staff

Coming off a season-opening win over Iowa, Purdue goes on the road for the first time this weekend to meet Illinois.

Tuesday, wide receivers coach and co-OC JaMarcus Shephard and offensive players Aidan O'Connell, Milton Wright and David Bell met with the media to discuss It.

See what they had to say In these GoldandBlack.com videos of Purdue's Zoom session.

Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?

Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook | YouTube

More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast

Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2020. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}