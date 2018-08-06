Ticker
GoldandBlack.com video: JaMarcus Shephard, Purdue wide receivers

One of Purdue's most closely watched positions in training camp has been wide receiver, where the Boilermakers are looking for deep threats, improvement from returnees and emergences from newcomers.

See what position coach JaMarcus Shephard and some of those receivers had to say after Monday's practice here in these GoldandBlack.com videos.

{{ article.author_name }}