GoldandBlack.com video: Jeff Brohm at Big Ten media day

CHICAGO — Following his 15 minutes at the podium at Day 1 of Big Ten media days, Purdue coach Jeff Brohm met with local media and discussed quarterbacks, college football issues and more.

See some of what he had to say here in this FREE GoldandBlack.com video.

