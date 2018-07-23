GoldandBlack.com video: Jeff Brohm at Big Ten media day
CHICAGO — Following his 15 minutes at the podium at Day 1 of Big Ten media days, Purdue coach Jeff Brohm met with local media and discussed quarterbacks, college football issues and more.
See some of what he had to say here in this FREE GoldandBlack.com video.
Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?
Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook
More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast
Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2018. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.