GoldandBlack.com video: Jeff Brohm's Thursday media session
Purdue coach Jeff Brohm spoke to media Thursday evening from inside the Football Performance Complex about injury issues with his tight ends, fullback Richie Worship, his time as quarterback coach at Illinois (2010-11) and the parity of the Big Ten Conference. The Boilermakers (2-3, 1-1 in Big Ten) travel to Illinois (3-2, 1-1) for a 3:30 p.m. kickoff Saturday on FS1.
