Monday, a day after his team beat Butler in Detroit, to advance to the NCAA Tournament's second weekend and set up Friday's meeting Texas Tech, Matt Painter met with media to discuss his team, the NCAA Tournament, Isaac Haas and more.
See what he had to say here in this FREE GoldandBlack.com video.
Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?
Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook
More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast
Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2018. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.