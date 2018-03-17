DETROIT — There's a lot going on for Purdue right now, what with its Sunday meeting with Butler coming up, coupled with yesterday's loss of senior Isaac Haas.
It made for plenty to discuss, whether they liked to or not, during Saturday's media session.
See what was said here in these GoldandBlack.com videos.
