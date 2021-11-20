GoldandBlack.com video: Matt Painter, Purdue players on UNC win
UNCASVILLE, Conn. — No. 6 Purdue passed Its first major test of the season with flying colors on Saturday, beating No. 18 North Carolina 93-84 at the Hall of Fame Tip-Off at the Mohegan Sun.
Afterward, Coach Matt Painter and players Trevion Williams and Jaden Ivey — as well as Sasha Stefanovic — met with the media to discuss the win.
See what they had to say here In these GoldandBlack.com videos.
Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?
Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook | YouTube
More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast
Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2021. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.