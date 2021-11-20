 GoldandBlack - GoldandBlack.com video: Matt Painter, Purdue players on UNC win
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-11-20 17:59:10 -0600') }} basketball Edit

GoldandBlack.com video: Matt Painter, Purdue players on UNC win

Brian Neubert • GoldandBlack
GoldandBlack.com staff
@brianneubert

UNCASVILLE, Conn. — No. 6 Purdue passed Its first major test of the season with flying colors on Saturday, beating No. 18 North Carolina 93-84 at the Hall of Fame Tip-Off at the Mohegan Sun.

Afterward, Coach Matt Painter and players Trevion Williams and Jaden Ivey — as well as Sasha Stefanovic — met with the media to discuss the win.

See what they had to say here In these GoldandBlack.com videos.

