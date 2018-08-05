GoldandBlack.com video: Nick Holt, linebackers on Purdue defense and more
See what defensive play-caller and linebackers coach Nick Holt and several Purdue linebackers said about depth, the Boilermaker defense, improvement and more in these GoldandBlack.com videos from Sunday's practice, Purdue's last before moving into full gear on Monday.
Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?
Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook
More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast
Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2018. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.