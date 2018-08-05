Ticker
football

GoldandBlack.com video: Nick Holt, linebackers on Purdue defense and more

See what defensive play-caller and linebackers coach Nick Holt and several Purdue linebackers said about depth, the Boilermaker defense, improvement and more in these GoldandBlack.com videos from Sunday's practice, Purdue's last before moving into full gear on Monday.

