GoldandBlack - GoldandBlack.com video: O-line coach Dale Williams, Purdue players

Purdue faces an important early-season game this weekend, as the 2-0 Boilermakers host 3-0 Northwestern, each team looking to make a statement In the seemingly open Big Ten West.

Tuesday, offensive line coach Dale Williams and players Zander Horvath, Aidan O'Connell and Spencer Holstege met with the media to discuss the game and more.

See what they had to say here in these GoldandBlack.com videos of Purdue's Zoom sessions.



