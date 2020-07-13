GoldandBlack - GoldandBlack.com video: Purdue 2021 recruiting target Trey Kaufman

GoldandBlack.com video: Purdue 2021 recruiting target Trey Kaufman
NOBLESVILLE — Trey Kaufman has long been one of Purdue's priorities for the 2021 recruiting class, and that remains the case.
Get a look at what Purdue and so many others see in the versatile Rivals.com four-star forward in this GoldandBlack.com video from a pair of games against overmatched opponents at this weekend's Midwest Invitational in Noblesville and surrounding communities.
