GoldandBlack - GoldandBlack.com video: Purdue 2021 recruiting target Trey Kaufman

{{ timeAgo('2020-07-13 10:03:23 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Trey Kaufman has been a long-standing Purdue target for the 2021 class. (GoldandBlack.com)
Brian Neubert • GoldandBlack
GoldandBlack.com staff
@brianneubert

NOBLESVILLE — Trey Kaufman has long been one of Purdue's priorities for the 2021 recruiting class, and that remains the case.

Get a look at what Purdue and so many others see in the versatile Rivals.com four-star forward in this GoldandBlack.com video from a pair of games against overmatched opponents at this weekend's Midwest Invitational in Noblesville and surrounding communities.

