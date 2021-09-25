 Jeff Brohm | Purdue football
GoldandBlack.com video: Purdue coach Jeff Brohm on the win over Illinois

Short-handed Purdue ground out a hard-fought 13-9 victory in a critically important game against Illinois Saturday.

See what Boilermaker coach Jeff Brohm had to say afterward in this GoldandBlack.com post-game video.

