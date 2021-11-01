GoldandBlack.com video: Purdue coach Jeff Brohm's Monday press conference
Coming off a big win at Nebraska and now set to host top-five Michigan State, Purdue coach Jeff Brohm met with the media on Monday morning to discuss both games and more.
See what he had to say here in this GoldandBlack.com video.
