GoldandBlack - GoldandBlack.com video: Purdue coach Jeff Brohm's Thursday press conference

GoldandBlack.com video: Purdue coach Jeff Brohm's Thursday press conference
Purdue's opener vs. Iowa just days away, Jeff Brohm remains in quarantine, as the Boilermaker coach recovers from COVID-19.
Nevertheless, Brohm met with the media Thursday for his normal pre-game press availability.
See what he had to say here in this GoldandBlack.com video of Purdue's Zoom session.
