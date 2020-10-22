 GoldandBlack - GoldandBlack.com video: Purdue coach Jeff Brohm's Thursday press conference
Purdue's opener vs. Iowa just days away, Jeff Brohm remains in quarantine, as the Boilermaker coach recovers from COVID-19.

Nevertheless, Brohm met with the media Thursday for his normal pre-game press availability.

See what he had to say here in this GoldandBlack.com video of Purdue's Zoom session.

