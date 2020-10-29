 GoldandBlack - GoldandBlack.com video: Purdue coach Jeff Brohm's Thursday press conference
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-10-29 16:54:37 -0500') }} football Edit

GoldandBlack.com video: Purdue coach Jeff Brohm's Thursday press conference

- - • GoldandBlack
GoldandBlack.com staff

Back on the sidelines this week as his team prepares to travel to Illinois, Purdue coach Jeff Brohm met with the media Thursday to discuss the Illini and much more.

See what he had to say here in this GoldandBlack.com video of Purdue's Zoom session.

Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?

Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook | YouTube

More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast

Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2020. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}