GoldandBlack - GoldandBlack.com video: Purdue coach Jeff Brohm's Thursday press conference

GoldandBlack.com video: Purdue coach Jeff Brohm's Thursday press conference
Back on the sidelines this week as his team prepares to travel to Illinois, Purdue coach Jeff Brohm met with the media Thursday to discuss the Illini and much more.
See what he had to say here in this GoldandBlack.com video of Purdue's Zoom session.
