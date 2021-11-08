GoldandBlack.com video: Purdue coach Matt Painter on Bellarmine
Purdue formally opens Its highly anticipated 2021-2022 season Tuesday, with a visit from Bellarmine.
Monday, Coach Matt Painter met with the media to discuss Bellarmine's unique offense, defensive improvement and more.
See what he had to say here in this GoldandBlack.com video.
