GoldandBlack.com video: Purdue coach Matt Painter, players on Illinois
Coming off two straight wins, No. 7 Purdue faces one of its toughest games of the season, playing Monday afternoon at No. 25 Illinois.
Saturday, Coach Matt Painter and big men Zach Edey and Trevion Williams met with the media to discuss the Illini, Kofi Cockburn and more.
See what they had to say here in these GoldandBlack.com fans.
