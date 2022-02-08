GoldandBlack.com video: Purdue coach Matt Painter, players on Illinois win

No. 3 Purdue left no doubt in its biggest win of the season to date, routing No. 13 Illinois after halftime to win 84-68 and move Into a first-place tie In the Big Ten.

Afterward, Boilermaker coach Matt Painter, Illinois coach Brad Underwood and Purdue players Jaden Ivey, Eric Hunter and Mason Gillis met with the media to discuss the game.

See what they had to say here in these GoldandBlack.com videos.