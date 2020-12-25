GoldandBlack - GoldandBlack.com video: Purdue coach Matt Painter, players on Maryland win

GoldandBlack.com video: Purdue coach Matt Painter, players on Maryland win
Purdue survived on Christmas, outlasting Maryland 73-70 in Mackey Arena.
Afterward, Coach Matt Painter and players Brandon Newman, Jaden Ivey and Trevion Williams met with the media to discuss the win over the Terps and more.
See what they had to say here in these GoldandBlack.com videos of Purdue's Zoom sessions.
