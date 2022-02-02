 GoldandBlack - GoldandBlack.com video: Purdue coach Matt Painter, players on Minnesota win
MINNEAPOLIS — Purdue led — often big — from start to finish Wednesday night at Minnesota, as the fourth-ranked Boilermakers beat the Golden Gophers 88-73.

Afterward, Coach Matt Painter and players Eric Hunter, Jaden Ivey and Zach Edey met with the media to discuss the win.

See what they had to say here in these GoldandBlack.com videos from the Barn.

