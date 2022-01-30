GoldandBlack.com video: Purdue coach Matt Painter, players on OSU
Sixth-ranked Purdue won a thriller Sunday afternoon, as Jaden Ivey's buzzer-beating three took down No. 16 Ohio State.
Afterward Purdue coach Matt Painter, Ohio State's Chris Holtmann and Boilermaker players Ivey, Zach Edey and Mason Gillis met with the media to discuss the game.
See what they had to say here in these post-game videos. (Painter video courtesy of Purdue.)
