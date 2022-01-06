GoldandBlack.com video: Purdue coach Matt Painter, players on Penn State
Heading to Penn State this weekend, Purdue will find a familiar face, as it takes on former Boilermaker assistant coach Micah Shrewsberry's Nittany Lions.
That opportunity took a backseat this week, though, to the need for improvement following the Boilermakers' loss to Wisconsin Monday night.
Thursday, Coach Matt Painter and players met with the media to discuss Penn State, defensive concerns and more.
See what they had to say here in these GoldandBlack.com videos.
