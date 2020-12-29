 GoldandBlack - GoldandBlack.com video: Purdue coach Matt Painter, players on Rutgers loss
{{ timeAgo('2020-12-29 22:06:46 -0600') }} basketball Edit

GoldandBlack.com video: Purdue coach Matt Painter, players on Rutgers loss

Brian Neubert • GoldandBlack
GoldandBlack.com staff
@brianneubert

Purdue put itself in a position to win at No. 14 Rutgers on Tuesday night, but couldn't close the Scarlet Knights out, falling 81-76.

Afterward, Coach Matt Painter and players Isaiah Thompson, Sasha Stefanovic and Trevion Williams met with the media to discuss the loss

See what they had to say here in these GoldandBlack.com videos of Purdue's Zoom sessions.

{{ article.author_name }}