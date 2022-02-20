GoldandBlack.com video: Purdue coach Matt Painter, players on Rutgers win
Fifth-ranked Purdue looked like a day off did them some good, handling Rutgers, 84-72, to maintain its place atop the Big Ten.
Afterward, Boilermaker coach Matt Painter and players Jaden Ivey, Sasha Stefanovic and Trevion Williams met with the media to discuss the win.
See what they had to say here in these GoldandBlack.com videos.
