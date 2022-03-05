GoldandBlack.com video: Purdue coach Matt Painter, players on win over IU
Eighth-ranked Purdue survived a thriller Saturday afternoon over rival Indiana, outlasting the Hoosiers 69-67, on senior day.
Afterward, Purdue coach Matt Painter and seniors Trevion Williams, Sasha Stefanovic and Eric Hunter met with the media to discuss the win.
See what they had to say here in these GoldandBlack.com videos.
Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?
Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook | YouTube
More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast
Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2022. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.