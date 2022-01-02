GoldandBlack.com video: Purdue coach Matt Painter, players on Wisconsin
Third-ranked Purdue resumes Big Ten play on Monday night, hosting No. 24 Wisconsin.
Sunday, Coach Matt Painter met with the media to discuss the Badgers, Caleb Furst, Big Ten play and more.
See what he had to say here in this GoldandBlack.com video.
