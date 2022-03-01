GoldandBlack.com video: Purdue coach Matt Painter, players on Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. — Purdue's Big Ten title hopes went by the wayside in gutting fashion Tuesday night, as the Boilermakers' fell 70-67 at No. 10 Wisconsin on Chucky Hepburn's banked-in buzzer-beater.

Afterward, Coach Matt Painter and players Jaden Ivey, Zach Edey and Sasha Stefanovic met with the media to discuss the loss.

