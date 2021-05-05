GoldandBlack - GoldandBlack.com video: Purdue commit Braden Smith at the Run 'N Slam

GoldandBlack.com video: Purdue commit Braden Smith at the Run 'N Slam
FORT WAYNE — In his first outing since quickly accepting Purdue's scholarship offer, point guard Braden Smith led his Grand Park Premier team to within just a few points of winning the Bill Hensley Memorial Run 'N Slam In Fort Wayne.
Get a look at Smith in action from his first three games at the event here in these GoldandBlack.com videos.
