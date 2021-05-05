 GoldandBlack - GoldandBlack.com video: Purdue commit Braden Smith at the Run 'N Slam
{{ timeAgo('2021-05-05 09:17:53 -0500') }} basketball Edit

GoldandBlack.com video: Purdue commit Braden Smith at the Run 'N Slam

Purdue commitment Braden Smith.
Point guard Braden Smith was Purdue's second commitment for the 2022 class
Brian Neubert • GoldandBlack
GoldandBlack.com staff
@brianneubert

FORT WAYNE — In his first outing since quickly accepting Purdue's scholarship offer, point guard Braden Smith led his Grand Park Premier team to within just a few points of winning the Bill Hensley Memorial Run 'N Slam In Fort Wayne.

Get a look at Smith in action from his first three games at the event here in these GoldandBlack.com videos.

Embed content not available
Manage privacy settings
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nYXJ0aWNsZS12aWRlbyc+CjxpZnJhbWUgYWxsb3dmdWxs c2NyZWVuPScnIGZyYW1lYm9yZGVyPScwJyBzcmM9Jy8vd3d3LnlvdXR1YmUu Y29tL2VtYmVkL2V2YlBwOWswUFYwP3dtb2RlPXRyYW5zcGFyZW50Jz48L2lm cmFtZT4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=
Embed content not available
Manage privacy settings
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nYXJ0aWNsZS12aWRlbyc+CjxpZnJhbWUgYWxsb3dmdWxs c2NyZWVuPScnIGZyYW1lYm9yZGVyPScwJyBzcmM9Jy8vd3d3LnlvdXR1YmUu Y29tL2VtYmVkL2xnVTdFcTJIWFJ3P3dtb2RlPXRyYW5zcGFyZW50Jz48L2lm cmFtZT4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=
Embed content not available
Manage privacy settings
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nYXJ0aWNsZS12aWRlbyc+CjxpZnJhbWUgYWxsb3dmdWxs c2NyZWVuPScnIGZyYW1lYm9yZGVyPScwJyBzcmM9Jy8vd3d3LnlvdXR1YmUu Y29tL2VtYmVkL1ZHTTY5ZVVIbHNrP3dtb2RlPXRyYW5zcGFyZW50Jz48L2lm cmFtZT4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

