 GoldandBlack - GoldandBlack.com video: Purdue commit Myles Colvin at Cedar Point
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-07-19 11:19:41 -0500') }} basketball Edit

GoldandBlack.com video: Purdue commit Myles Colvin at Cedar Point

Brian Neubert • GoldandBlack
GoldandBlack.com staff
@brianneubert
Purdue 2023 commitment Myles Colvin
Purdue 2023 commitment Myles Colvin (GoldandBlack.com)

SANDUSKY, Ohio — This past weekend, Purdue 2023 commitment Myles Colvin played during the NCAA's second July live period at the Nike Summer Championships at Cedar Point.

Get a look at the junior-to-be in action here in these GoldandBlack.com videos from the Cedar Point Sports Center.

Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?

Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook | YouTube

More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast

Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2021. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}