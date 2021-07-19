GoldandBlack.com video: Purdue commit Myles Colvin at Cedar Point
SANDUSKY, Ohio — This past weekend, Purdue 2023 commitment Myles Colvin played during the NCAA's second July live period at the Nike Summer Championships at Cedar Point.
Get a look at the junior-to-be in action here in these GoldandBlack.com videos from the Cedar Point Sports Center.
