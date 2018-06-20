Ticker
GoldandBlack.com video: Purdue forward Evan Boudreaux

Having now graduated from Dartmouth and moved on to Purdue as a two-year graduate transfer, Evan Bourdreaux figures to be an impact player for the Boilermaker this season.

The 6-foot-8 forward discusses his transition to Purdue and more here in this GoldandBlack.com video interview.

