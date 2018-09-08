Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-09-08 16:25:06 -0500') }} football Edit

GoldandBlack.com video: Purdue reacts to loss to Eastern Michigan

Brian Neubert • GoldandBlack.com
@brianneubert
GoldandBlack.com staff
Purdue coach Jeff Brohm and players DJ Knox, Elijah Sindelar and Markus Bailey react to the Boilermakers' 20-19 loss Saturday afternoon to Eastern Michigan.

{{ article.author_name }}