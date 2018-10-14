Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-10-14 13:00:13 -0500') }} basketball Edit

GoldandBlack.com video: Purdue's fan day scrimmage

Nq151qfey5qhvuhhyu34
Brian Neubert • GoldandBlack.com
@brianneubert
GoldandBlack.com staff
Keftfua0msmjlkginusx
GoldandBlack.com

More: Purdue 2018-19 roster | 2018-19 men's basketball schedule

Purdue held its first public event of the 2018-19 season Saturday, with its annual fan day open scrimmage in Mackey Arena, the Keady Court debut, more or less, for a half dozen Boilermaker newcomers.

Get a look at the newlook Boilermakers in action here in these GoldandBlack.com video packages.

Scrimmage Coverage: Eifert stands out | Notebook | Wrap Video ($)

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}