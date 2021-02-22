GoldandBlack - GoldandBlack.com video: Purdue signee Caleb Furst vs. Crispus Attucks

INDIANAPOLIS — Saturday in Indy, Purdue signee Caleb Furst went for 22 points and 19 rebounds as Blackhawk Christian earned a hard-fought 75-72 win at Crispus Attucks.

Get a look at Furst in action — in a matchup with 2023 blue-chipper Jalen Hooks — here in this GoldandBlack.com video package.