GoldandBlack - GoldandBlack.com video: Purdue signee Caleb Furst vs. Crispus Attucks

{{ timeAgo('2021-02-22 12:48:12 -0600') }}

GoldandBlack.com video: Purdue signee Caleb Furst vs. Crispus Attucks

Brian Neubert • GoldandBlack
GoldandBlack.com staff
@brianneubert

INDIANAPOLIS — Saturday in Indy, Purdue signee Caleb Furst went for 22 points and 19 rebounds as Blackhawk Christian earned a hard-fought 75-72 win at Crispus Attucks.

Get a look at Furst in action — in a matchup with 2023 blue-chipper Jalen Hooks — here in this GoldandBlack.com video package.

